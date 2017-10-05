CHERYL GIBBS: Vegas killings make me fear for all our futures

When I was young I remember hearing about the IRA bombings and other atrocities and remember feeling immensely saddened by it.

I used to love learning about history and finding out about our past and while some of it saddened and often confused me I do remember feeling detached from it to a degree.

It was in the past and while new generations would learn from it (hopefully) it wasn’t really part of my psyche, if that makes sense?

Today is different. Now, terrorism and the constant fear of it hangs over us every day and this week, with the news from Las Vegas, was no exception.

What a sad day – one of the worst atrocities ever to happen on US soil and a reminder to us all of how fragile life is, but also how uncertain our futures are.

I’m not trying to be morbid here or overdramatic, but it’s true.

When a gunman can so casually fire on a crowd of 22,000 who were enjoying a country music festival none the wiser of the threat above them, you have to wonder how things have turned out like this?

Killing at least 59 people and injuring a further 527, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, who turned the gun on himself after his murderous attack, waited for three days in a suite at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Hotel in Vegas before committing the atrocity.

No one quite understands what motivated Paddock to do this, but what we are all so very aware of now is the day and age we live in – a world in which these kinds of things happen more frequently, where one person can be responsible for the deaths of many and where attending a concert, hanging out with friends, getting on a bus or a train is something done with caution and a certain amount of angst. How very sad.

One can only hope that with resilience and belief in a better future, we can have just that... a better future.

I’m ever the optimist and I pray for that day, but I don’t think its going to be easily achieved, I really don’t.

HARRY’S A CREDIT TO THE ROYAL FAMILY

Have you seen the video of Prince Harry and the two-year-old girl who stole his popcorn? It’s quite the cutest video you’ll ever see.

Prince Harry, aka the ‘cooler, more modern Prince’ was watching a volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto when little Emily Henson decided to take the prince’s distraction as an opportunity to steal his popcorn.

It was all caught on camera and Harry’s surprise when he catches the little girl red-handed will make your heart melt.

Harry was sitting with the Henson family for the UK V Denmark match and certainly got more than he bargained for.

A very funny and heart-warming video that once again reaffirms what a credit the young princes are to the British monarchy.

FROM FOODIE BLOGGER TO A-LIST CELEB

Those of you who have been reading my column for some time (much appreciated, by the way) will know I’m a strict vegetarian.

At the moment, because of a mouth problem, I’m having to follow a vegan, dairy and gluten-free diet. I’m not the best person to invite to a dinner party at the moment.

Anyway, I digress. For a few years I’ve been following the career of Ella Woodward, or ‘Deliciously Ella’ – she’s a blogger, YouTube star and entrepreneur and this week saw one of the most memorable moments of her career when she was photographed by none other than celebrity A-list photographer Mario Testino for a fashion shoot.

Unbelievable. It just goes to show how the nature of ‘celebrity’ has completely changed with the rise of media influencers.