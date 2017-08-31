CHERYL GIBBS: Victorious has helped put this great city on the map

I was one of the reported 120,000 people who attended last weekend’s Victorious festival – and what a festival it was.

I went on the Saturday. Matt couldn’t come with me because he was hosting a lads’ night round ours that evening for the boxing (and yes they all stayed up till 5.30am to watch it – crazy guys).

I was genuinely proud of how they’ve turned Victorious into the most amazing festival

So my Aunt Sandy came with me and we met my sisters and their fellas and some friends down there….or at least that was the plan.

Don’t get me wrong, I completely appreciate that with so many people crammed into a relatively small area there are going to be problems locating a couple of people.

But it took two hours – yes, two hours – to find my sisters.

Not least of all because none of our mobile phones could get through to one another – problematic when trying to wade your way through more than 100,000 festival-goers.

By the time I finally got a text through, some 90 minutes later, the message sent by my sister Michelle read ‘By the Common Stage’.

I mean, seriously?

Of all the ways to direct someone she gives me that piece of useless information.

The Common Stage was where the Stereophonics performed Saturday night and if you went you’ll know it was absolutely massive.

As you can imagine, her directions didn’t go down so well.

More than two hours later we did find them, but by this point I was hot and bothered and rather wound up.

But it didn’t stop me enjoying it.

And I was genuinely proud of how they’ve turned Victorious into the most amazing festival.

Don’t get me wrong it wasn’t without its faults – the queues for drinks, food and the toilets were way too long.

And there’s a big part of me that thinks they’ve made the festival too big with too many different stages conflicting with each other.

But, other than that, I think Victorious is something that has really helped put Portsmouth on the map and I for one was very proud of it.

A PUPPY, SIMON? THAT’S THE LAST THING TROUBLED MEL NEEDS

Have you ever said some thing you regret? Simon Cowell put his - foot in it with his co-host of America’s Got Talent, Mel B.

The ex-Spice Girl threw a glass of water over Simon after he made a rather distasteful joke about likening one of the magic acts to Mel’s wedding night.

Mel is going through a bitter divorce with her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte and wasn’t at all impressed.

She threw the water over him and stormed off the set, slightly ripping her dress in the process.

Simon said he thought she’d have a sense of humour about it, but later declared he might ‘buy her a puppy or something’ to make up for it.

Right. Because every busy working mum wants more responsibilities!

I CAN’T BELIEVE WE HAVE TO WAIT A YEAR FOR THE GOT FINALE

I am one of the millions of people who eagerly tuned in to watch the season finale of Game of Thrones on Monday.

It was absolutely spectacular with more twists and turns than one can usually cope with on a weekday evening.

We were latecomers to GOT and only started watching it last year after everyone urged us to get on board.

It genuinely is incredible and more than likely the most successful and popular series in the history of television.

If you’ve not started watching it, I urge you to start – you won’t be disappointed. It did take us at least the first series to get into it, but

after that it’s addictive, in a good way.

The upsetting thing is we have to wait almost another year for the final series…boo!