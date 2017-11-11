COMMENT: Charities can make a big difference to people’s lives

Have your say

It’s hard to imagine the horror that Rose Weatherill has been through.

In April this year, the 79-year-old was involved in a car accident in Thailand.

Tragically, her husband Arthur and son David were killed in the crash.

Rose survived, but with terrible injuries, and has spent months since then languishing in hospital in Thailand.

Caring friends and family set about fundraising to bring Rose back to the UK, but quickly found it was prohibitively expensive.

With the bill at £20,000, it was out of their reach.

So they focussed their efforts on helping to pay for a carer in Phuket to help Rose as she began her recovery.

But, as we report today, Rose is finally back in the UK, receiving treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Benevolent Trust stepped in, each stumping up £10,000 to pay for the repatriation costs.

They decided to intervene as Arthur served in the navy in his youth and, as the charities say, they look after their own.

It’s a fantastic gesture and one we applaud.

Yes, what they’ve done is part of what charities are set up for – to help those in need.

But it just drills home the message of the fantastic work that charities such as these do.

So next time you see a charity collector, or are asked to sponsor somebody raising funds, please bear this story in mind.

If you can spare some money, please make a donation as it could help make a real difference – as these two charities have done in Rose’s tragic situation.

Charities perform a vital duty in our society, often stepping in as a last resort. Please try and make their job a little easier.