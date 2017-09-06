COMMENT: Let us know if QA has gone above and beyond

We don’t take any pleasure in reporting on problems at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

But we have never shied away from informing you when things are going wrong, whether it’s a damning Care Quality Commission report or concerns that the hospital struggles to cope with demand during the winter months.

We believe that you, as residents in the area served by the QA and therefore potential patients, have a right to know and we have a duty to tell you.

Yet that is only half the story. Every day behind the scenes at the QA, staff are using their skill and dedication to change and to save lives.

We want to shine a light on that good news too. So that is why today we are launching our We Love QA campaign.

Over the coming weeks we will be sharing the stories of patients, like Sally Sola featured on the front page, who want to say a heartfelt thank-you to the hospital and medics who have provided them with life-saving care.

In Sally’s case, both her life and that of her baby son Alexander were saved by doctors at the QA.

She almost bled to death following a complication after giving birth to him.

Five months later, his life was also in danger when he was admitted with severe bronchitis.

A grateful Sally says: ‘I thank my lucky stars staff were so responsive, caring and knew what they were doing. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be with my husband and two children today.’

If QA staff have gone above and beyond to provide you or someone you know with first-class care, we’d like to hear about it.

Because bouquets are just as important as brickbats.