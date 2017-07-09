COMMENT: ‘Pink Army’ should feel very proud

They came in their thousands, creating a sea of pink on Southsea Common, and our front-page headline says it all — the Race for Life was truly inspirational.

Since it was first held in Cambridge in 2011, Race for Life has become a national phenomenon, and Portsmouth’s weekend events alone are expected to have raised more than £430,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The addition of a Pretty Muddy event for children this year also added an element of fun, and yet more poignancy as it highlighted how even younger members of the family want to do their bit to help

It is a remarkable collective effort, but cancer is such a widespread illness that many of those involved over the weekend will have had some personal connection to it.

A loved one lost or fighting the illness, perhaps.

And that is what gives this event such great emotional resonance.

Many participants wore T-shirts, signs or badges honouring those they were thinking of as they gave up their time to run on a blazing hot afternoon.

None of the 6,000 or so who went to cheer them on would fail to be moved by such devotion, courage and determination not to let blight yet more families.

The money they raise will fund scientific work that helps lead to new treatments and therapies that can prolong life.

Jenny Ashworth from the organising team put it well when whe said: ‘This has been a celebration of life as well as a chance to remember those who have died.’

Curing cancer has become one of humanity’s ultimate goals, and everbody who took part in this weekend’s events in Portsmouth can feel that bit prouder today that they have played their part in helping to achieve it.