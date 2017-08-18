COMMENT: Pompey and the uni will make great partners

Think of heavyweight presences in the city and, apart from the obvious one of the Royal Navy, chances are you’ll come up with Pompey and the University of Portsmouth.

So it makes perfect sense for them to combine their considerable might in a major education deal that can be of great benefit to both of these venerable and economically and socially important institutions.

We’re pleased to report today that the Blues have signed a two-year deal with the university which will see them becoming the official education partner at the club.

The partnership will result in them working together on projects in the fields of sports science, media and professional development.

Plus there will be opportunities to help players prepare for life off the pitch after their football careers have finished.

By teaming up, the club and the uni can develop the world-class tuition and research at one while at the same time improving the performance of players and staff at the other.

A visible sign of the partnership will be in the form of university branding appearing at Fratton Park.

But much of the two local giants’ collaboration will go on away from the public gaze.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, says the partnership is an exciting one – and we couldn’t agree more.

After existing alongside each other but independently, they are now forging a closer, long-term relationship.

Prof Galbraith says: ‘Both are currently doing incredibly well and both are ambitious for even more success.’

Professional sport and class-leading education is a powerful combination and we look forward to seeing results that are sure to benefit the whole city.