COMMENT: This was all about sharing success with the fans

The last time Southsea Common looked like this, it was 2008 and Premier League Pompey had just won the FA Cup.

Yesterday, thousands of joyous fans headed back to the seafront, this time to celebrate the blues winning the League Two title.

So much has happened in the life of the club between then and now.

But all the bad times were forgotten as supporters and players, backroom staff and directors joined together to mark a milestone in the long life of proud Pompey, the club that refused to die.

Those fans kept the faith, even when their beloved club was in danger of going out of existence. Now they could savour success and look forward to League One football, a step nearer a return to the Premier League.

They sang songs, waved their flags and cheered the name of every player. Even the sun shone to help the party atmosphere.

Some were still pinching themselves to make sure it wasn’t all a dream. Had Pompey really thrashed Cheltenham 6-1 and gone top at the last minute as other teams faltered?

If there were any lingering doubts that they were being promoted as champions, then the appearance of the League Two trophy was a delightful reality check.

Tracy Rowett spoke for many when she said: ‘A few years ago we were almost down and out, so to be lifting the League Two title is brilliant.’

Of course, boss Paul Cook and his players deserve a huge amount of credit.

So too do people like outgoing Pompey chairman Iain McInnes.

But yesterday was all about sharing success with the fans – indeed with a whole city for whom the fortunes of the Blues means so much.