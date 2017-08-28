COMMENT: Victorious is really going from strength to strength

After so much anticipation, Victorious is over for another year. But what memories people will take away from this year’s fantastic festival by the sea.

Bathed in sunshine all weekend, tens of thousands of people partied and listened to an impressive line-up of performers that underlined Victorious’ status as one of the big players in the festival world.

The verdict from everybody seemed to be that this was the biggest and best Victorious yet and we’re certainly not going to argue with that.

Organisers Andy Marsh and James Ralls deserve an enormous amount of credit for staging an event that had something for everyone and put a smile on people’s faces.

Of course that was helped in no small measure by the weather gods being extremely kind.

No mud and wellies here, just sunglasses, shorts and a long queue at the bar for cold, thirst-quenching pints.

It’s hard to believe that this is only Victorious’ sixth year. It has quickly become a fixture in the city calendar and has grown to be one of its biggest events.

We should all be proud of what the people behind Victorious have achieved. All those who visited the city for the festival will go away with good memories and a positive impression of Portsmouth.

Then there’s the estimated £10m that the event is worth to the local economy.

The organisers can be very satisfied with what they have achieved. As they have a well-deserved few days off, they can also reflect on how they managed to pull in people from as far away as Spain to experience the Victorious vibe.

Then doubtless they’ll be getting back to work on planning how they can top this year’s festival for 2018.

We look forward to seeing what they’ve got in store.