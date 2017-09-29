Da Vinci will continue to save lives thanks to you

Advances in technology have revolutionised our lives in many ways, but none more so than in medicine, where it has transformed surgical outcomes and enabled many people to live longer and healthier lives.

The thought of a robot being controlled by surgeons to perform delicate and precise keyhole operations still seems to have an air of science fiction about it — yet it is reality at our own Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

The Da Vinci robot has been used more than 2,000 times since it was leased to Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust in 2012.

The Rocky Appeal was set up to raise the £2.4m needed to bring the ground-breaking technology to Portsmouth.

Full credit must go to the untiring efforts of appeal co-ordinator Mick Lyons, who has done so much in his lifetime to benefit the area’s health services.

The appeal now has just £350,000 of the £2.4m total left to raise to keep the system at QA.

Mr Lyons said: ‘Over the last few years we have had hundreds of people help us raise money for the Da Vinci robot.

‘If it wasn’t for them, we would not have raised as much as we have.

‘We have patients, their families and people who want the robot to stay at QA Hospital all donating.’

Since we launched our We Love QA campaign the response from readers has been overwhelmingly positive.

Some may say it is a shame that taxation alone cannot enable the NHS to fund advances like the Da Vinci robot, but others are only too happy to help when it comes to raising funds for such a good cause.

We are sure, with your help, the Rocky Appeal will reach that target.