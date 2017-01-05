Days to go before relaunch of Hole Hearted ale at Southsea pub

A SOUTHSEA pub is gearing up to relaunch a popular ale.

Hole Hearted was formerly brewed by Oakleaf Brewery, which closed last year after going into administration.

And now it’s making a big return at Southsea’s Hole in The Wall pub on Monday thanks to the Fallen Acorn Brewing Company.

Investors Just Develop It took over Oakleaf, renamed it Fallen Acorn, and gave it a new look.

The Hole in The Wall was the first pub to ever stock the award-winning ale.

Meanwhile, a brewery has created a new alcohol-free beer to help Britons detox in January. Innis & None has been created by craft beer firm Innis & Gunn. The new drink is a zero per cent ABV pale ale containing vitamin C and ginseng, which the maker says will boost the immune system and improve energy levels.

It also contains guarana, which Innis & Gunn says could aid weight loss and enhance athletic performance, leading to a healthier mind and body following the over-indulgence of the festive period.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: ‘Great beer does not necessarily have to contain alcohol. We approached brewing Innis & None, as we do with any of our beers, using quality ingredients to produce a bold, flavoursome taste.

‘Taking the alcohol content down to zero is part of our belief that beer is for everyone, even those who don’t or can’t consume alcohol.

‘I believe this pale ale stands up to the best of them.

‘With the added vitamin C and ginseng, you’re now also getting a boost to the immune system for the new year.’