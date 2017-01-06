Happy new year!

Wow, it’s 2017 and there’s a whole year ahead of us.

Did you have a good new year and did you bring in 2017 in style?

We went to two house parties, which were good fun.

But as always, my husband Matt and I made sure we were together when Big Ben struck at midnight, hoping that the year will be kind to us.

It’s a funny time, January – you have the whole year ahead to plan and get excited about; all those birthdays, events and get-togethers.

I love looking forward to all that, the sense of anticipation.

But there’s also a sense of pressure when you enter the new year, or at least I feel like that sometimes.

You just really hope that the new year will be a good one.

It’s like you’ve wiped the slate clean from the previous year and you’ve got another 12 months to put right any wrongs, or to achieve that goal you’ve been putting off.

Last year was certainly a mixed year for us.

It was good in that we bought our gorgeous new bungalow home in Clanfield and welcomed our new niece Sienna, who is now two months old (where on earth has that time gone?), into the world.

But it was also a tough one for many reasons.

My hope for the new year is that my family and friends remain healthy and happy and that Matt and I get our house up together so that we can enjoy the summer in the garden.

I’m a simple girl really and, as you get older (as my mum always said when I was growing up), you appreciate the smaller things in life.

To me, one of these is definitely relaxing in your own garden surrounded by a picket fence (gosh I’m getting old).

Whatever the year ahead brings for you, I do hope it’s a good one.

On a more serious note, last year will be remembered for tragedies – pointless tragedies that rocked the entire world and involved a loss of so many innocent lives.

I really hope that this year we can all live in peace.

PLEASE NOTE THAT I REALLY DIDN’T WANT TO WATCH CBB - HONEST

Celebrity Big Brother is back and, as I always say every year, I was determined not to watch it.

I refused to watch the contestants walk in one by one into the Big Brother house.

I’m simply not that bothered to watch a bunch of people, regardless of status, just existing in a house.

Also, this year they’ve decided to bring back some celebrities from previous seasons called the ‘All Stars’, which can be interpreted as bringing back only those who created some sort of drama in the past.

A desperate attempt to pull in the ratings. Unfortunately my husband doesn’t share my feelings and has had it on over the past few days. So what’s a girl to do? But please note I didn’t want to watch – honest.

USE SOCIAL MEDIA IN THE RIGHT WAY, OR DON’T USE IT AT ALL

What saddens me about the great tool that is social media is how it’s become a medium for bullies.

I read online this week about a social media post that has now gone viral.

Someone posted a photo of two people shopping in Tesco in their PJs and dressing gowns.

Admittedly, I agree with the person posting the picture – there is a time and a place for your nightwear and Tesco isn’t it.

However, why did that person feel the need to take a photo and upload it for the world to see?

I don’t understand the motivation and others agree with me because the person has faced a huge backlash for posting the pic.

Use social media in the right way or don’t use it at all.