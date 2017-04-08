Making roads safer for bike riders is well worth doing

Portsmouth should be a cyclists’ paradise.

It’s flat and not too big, so by rights our streets should be thronged with bikes.

But while many people do take to two wheels to get around, many will be put off by fears over the safety of riding around busy urban streets.

Anyone whose ever done so will know only too well the feeling of an inconsiderate driver passing a little too close for comfort.

Which is why we fully endorse the police and the ‘close pass’ operation they carried out in the city.

They sent an officer out complete with a helmet-cam and recorded the consequences as he rode around the city.

Unsurprisingly, some people found themselves getting a talking-to from officers after driving past far too close to the rider.

In some cases that was within 30 centimetres.

For reference, The News is 34cm high, so that gives a stark reminder as to how close that is.

So let’s hope this helps get the message across.

Driving safely and considerately is paramount at all times but particularly where cyclists are concerned.

In any collision, it’s fair to say the cyclist would be the one who came out worst.

It also plays into the wider pictures, which is to say that we need fewer people on our roads.

They’re busy, and congested with people making journeys, many of which could have been made by bike.

And there’s also the health benefits.

Getting out and riding is a great way to keep fit.

It also gives a unique perspective – the rider’s-eye view.

So next time you get behind the wheel, please make sure you’re giving cyclists the room – and the respect – they need.