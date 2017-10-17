NEWS COMMENT: Budgets are tight but is charging at tips the answer?

Have your say

The big problem with shrinking budgets is deciding where the axe will fall.

When savings have to be made, it’s very often things that are valuable to communities that are lost.

Today we report on the dilemma facing Hampshire County Council.

As we have reported in the pages of The News before, the authority must make savings totalling £140m.

And yesterday it got down to business discussing where the axe might fall.

One such place is recycling centres – tips in old money.

Thirteen of the 26 across Hampshire have been earmarked for closure.

This would leave communities across the county facing longer journeys to get rid of their waste.

But yesterday a radical idea was put forward – charge people who use the recycling centres £1 per visit.

That could, if implemented, keep all 26 open.

And if the county council brought in the plan, the city council would most likely follow suit at Port Solent.

So the simple question is whether paying £1 a time is something that the council should be asking of people who already pay it not inconsiderable amounts in tax.

We asked our readers and many were of the opinion that they paid their council tax and should not have to cough up another penny.

This viewpoint is entirely understandable.

But it’s also understandable that the county council is looking at alternatives like this that could keep these vital facilities open.

And the authority itself has suffered major budget cuts from central government.

There are a few weeks until a final decision so there is time for both sides to make their voices heard.