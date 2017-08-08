NEWS COMMENT: Surrogacy could help give the greatest gift

Many people who want children are lucky enough to not know the pain of infertility.

There are the awkward family get-togethers where someone asks when you’re going to start a family.

Or the unthinking person who says: ‘You’re not getting any younger...’

Societal norms suggest that if you’re a committed couple, then starting a family should naturally follow. But this is not always the case for any number of reasons. There are those who elect not to have children, and that is fine.

But for those who desperately want children and can’t, it’s a heartbreaking experience.

Surrogacy is by no means a magic bullet to all of the problems wrought by infertility, but for those it can help, it is a godsend.

It is, as the parents due to receive the child Kim Bradshaw is currently nurturing, said, an act of ‘unconditional kindness’.

It is not a sentiment we would disagree with.

Being a surrogate is not an act to take lightly – you are giving up your body and your time to ultimately help others with something they cannot do themselves.

But for those who do take on the mantle, there can be no greater gift.

There are those who will struggle with surrogacy as a concept, and the idea of ‘giving up’ the baby after birth.

However, there are scrupulous and trustworthy organisations out there where surrogates are supported in the process as well as the prospective parents.

It is not for everyone, and to suggest it is, would be an unkindness. It clearly takes someone with a certain character to be able to be a surrogate.

If though, you think you could help, then consider the joy you could help bring to others less fortunate.

There is quite literally no greater gift.