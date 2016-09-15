Search

Our tea room also provides food for the soul

David Williams, Jennifer Jackson, Margaret Andrews, Annabelle McIver and Claire MacCormack in the St Marys Portchester tea rooms

A COMMENT in our tea room’s visitors’ book says it all – ‘a friendly welcome, super apple cake.’

