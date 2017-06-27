Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan: Hectic start, but election is just the beginning

It would be easy for me to write that, on June 8, I fulfilled a lifelong ambition to represent the city where I was born and raised.

But being elected is just the beginning.

In the years ahead, I’ll work with people and organisations across Portsmouth South — and beyond — to make our great city more secure, prosperous, fair and ambitious. That’s my dream.

I have enjoyed a hectic induction to parliamentary life.

What I’ve relished most, however, has been the chance to get stuck into challenges and opportunities facing Portsmouth.

I’ve been out and about across our community — from art galleries to schools, street stalls to charity walks.

I welcomed an insightful visit to the naval base to talk about how the government must do more to support our armed forces.

My most humbling experience was talking to residents, council staff and the fire service at Horatia and Leamington Houses in Somers Town about cladding removal.

The Grenfell Tower fire was a stark reminder to all of us in Westminster.

In every vote and visit, every dream and decision, we must put people’s wellbeing first.

I will always stand up for Pompey’s people in Parliament.