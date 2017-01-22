REVIEW: Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games at Portsmouth Guildhall

As a reviewer, I’m supposed to be unbiased, but I love dance, so the chance to review Flatley Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games, (at The Guildhall Portsmouth) was great fun.

The show certainly lived up to my expectations with superb dancing, all executed with amazing precision and timing, clever choreography and great Irish music.

Loosely based on the Irish mythology and fight between good and evil for the position of Lord of the Dance, the show weaves together a series of dance routines, interspersed with a couple of power ballads, two great fiddlers, and a very talented acrobat. The atmosphere was created by a huge video backdrop showing scenes as varied as fantasy countryside and high priest temples.

The military routines were particularly suited to the precision of Irish dance, and justifiably `raised the roof’, with the speed and skill of the steps.

The energy required for this type of dance leaves me breathless at the thought of it!

A very enjoyable show, very skilfully performed.

JULIE RICH