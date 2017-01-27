RHODA JOSEPH: A fantastic response from shoppers

LAST year proved to be the year of giving at Cascades after a staggering £20,420 was donated to 19 different charities by shoppers.

Throughout the course of the year, the centre welcomed a number of different charitable causes and groups that support a whole host of people across Portsmouth and the region, with visitors digging deep to donate.

We understand the role we play in the Portsmouth community and really believe in supporting charities whenever we can.

We always have a fantastic response from our shoppers when charities come to the centre and that’s been proven by how much has been raised in Cascades over the past 12 months.

On average, visitors to the centre collectively donate more than £1,700 to different charitable causes each month.

That’s quite a remarkable total.

Last year was a fantastic year of fundraising and I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated.

The charities support the people that need it the most across our region and it’s a real testament to the people of Portsmouth to see so much raised.

Ranging from The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and Royal British Legion, to Cancer Research and Macmillan, people from a whole range of different causes visited the centre to engage with shoppers and raise all-important funds.

We had some great activities when the charities visited the centre.

The Faith and Football Social Business and Enterprise Challenge day was a real highlight and it was great to see so many young entrepreneurs raise money for charity.

Three of our dedicated team gave up their days off to support Children in Need in November. It highlights how important supporting good causes is to staff across the centre.

We’re looking forward to continuing to support charities throughout 2017.

Rhoda is director of Cascades shopping centre, Portsmouth