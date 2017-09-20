RICK JACKSON: That’s my boy! He’s inherited my love of heavy transport

Have your say

Like his dad, my son seems to be developing a real interest in what is known as ‘heavy’ transportation.

These are the things most ‘normal’ people think are a bit hum-drum, ordinary, run-of-the-mill; things that just serve a purpose.

It’s difficult to describe why I seem to be interested in things like aeroplanes, trains, buses, ships and the like, but I am.

I blame my wife for his new interests.

One day, she heard that one of the kids in our mums’ group loves watching speeding trains on YouTube.

She tried it on Freddie and he was hooked.

It then turned into aeroplanes taking off and landing. There are thousands of clips of these monsters of the sky taking off from all over the world and he loves it.

Peppa Pig and Mr Tumble have well and truly been left behind.

Last week, we took him to Heathrow where we spent the afternoon deafened by planes taking off just metres in front of us.

Freddie stood there in awe, clutching his Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 model aircraft.

This week, Freddie got his first ride on the hovercraft. But did he like it? It can be a bit daunting for toddlers as they are such unique craft.

He looked very uncertain as we boarded, with the propellors spinning away beside him.

We found our seat, right at the front.

His eyes grew wider and his mouth opened as the craft lifted us up and we swung down the slipway into the sea at Southsea. Magical.

In less than 10 minutes we were in Ryde where he watched the same craft return to Southsea with a blast of sea and sand for good measure.

After a walk along the beach, we made our return.

Not long to wait, they were running every 15 minutes.

Again he beamed as we sped across the Solent back to the mainland and home.

He loved his day and to be honest, I loved it too.

It certainly beat being bored inside a hot and smelly soft play zone, constantly shadowing them.

This was more my cup of tea.

MISTS AND MELLOW FRUITFULNESS? JUST PUT ME IN FRONT OF A TELLY

I’m embracing the arrival of autumn. In many ways it’s my favourite season.

Yes, it’s sad saying goodbye to another summer.

However, I’m looking forward to the nights drawing in, lighting the fire and of course, the great telly.

I’m a sucker for the box and it’s been a while since anything decent has been on.

Now all of a sudden, Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Foster, Doc Martin, Cold Feet, Gogglebox, Bake Off and First Dates are all back.

Of course I’m looking forward to the reds and browns of the season and those crisp, frosty mornings.

But it is those cosy evenings in front of the TV which I love most.

Summer is slowly slipping away, but I’m ready to embrace woolly jumpers and duffle coats.

THE ONE PERSON WILLING TRUMP TO WIN SECOND TERM IN OFFICE

I think there is only one person I know who is delighted Donald Trump is President of the United States of America.

That person is local comedian Mike Osman.

Mike was a star on ITV’s Copy Cats back in the 1980s and hosted London radio’s Capital Gold breakfast show.

But he would be the first to admit his career was almost over. Then The Donald happened.

As with all of Mike’s impressions, it is spot on.

With a wig, make-up and a long red tie, the resemblance is uncanny.

Now Mike is in demand, on TV and in theatres and he hosts his own show at The Mayflower, Southampton, in December.

I bet Mike’s also the only person who hopes Trump gets a second term in office.