RICK JACKSON: The patriotism inspired by HMS Queen Elizabeth is wonderful

Truly magnificent.

That was my thought as HMS Queen Elizabeth arrived in Portsmouth Harbour for the first time yesterday.

Our naval heritage is second-to-none and with one, soon-to-be two, super carriers on tap

It was wonderful to see so many patriotic people turn out early in the morning across Portsmouth and Gosport to welcome her, like we have done for so many warships in the past.

We are a naval city and a proud one at that and this is what we do best.

It is only right she is based here.

Her stats are truly colossal. At almost 1,000 ft long she is the largest ship ever to enter the harbour. But more impressive is her massive 240 ft beam!

She now ranks as the fourth largest class of aircraft carrier, behind the United States, China and Russia’s smokey old heap.

Not bad company when you consider the size of our nation to the others.

I simply do not agree with the idea she is an expensive ‘folly’ due to her current lack of aircraft.

She will boast the latest F35B short takeoff craft by the time she becomes operational in 2020.

She will be the most technologically-advanced warship afloat.

We are, after all, an island, depending on trade by sea.

We’ve had to get a reality check over what size of navy we really can afford, but I think these aircraft carriers send out an important message to the rest of the world.

You cannot compare a navy simply by how many ships they have.

The Russians have the most, but they are old rust buckets.

Analysts will tell you it’s how many brilliant ships a navy has that makes it powerful.

That puts our navy surprisingly high up the charts in terms of power.

In fact, we are regarded second behind the US by many.

Maybe it’s time we took a reality check. We still have an excellent navy, punching well above our weight in terms of our nations size.

These ships say to our friends, and possible enemies, that we mean business.