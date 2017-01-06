Say hello to Lesley, our new Monday columnist

WHAT a talented lot you are!

We launched a search for a new weekly columnist and got a big response, with submissions from people ranging in age from early 20s to mid-80s and from many different walks of life.

But one entry stood out – so welcome to Lesley Keating, who will now have a platform every Monday in the biggest-selling newspaper on the south coast.

She describes herself as a ‘plate-spinning, working mum from Horndean, happily married for 25 years and owned by a rather possessive Yorkshire terrier called Milly.’

Lesley adds: ‘I’m a self-confessed shopaholic with a caffeine habit.

‘My interests range from current affairs to Tudor history and fashion, so they’re rather diverse.’

Regular columnist Emma Judd has stepped down, so we decided to use this opportunity to unearth some new writing talent in the Portsmouth area.

Simon Toft, features editor of The News, said: ‘I was looking for someone who writes well, enjoys observing the world around them and who is not afraid to have an opinion.

‘The standard was high and I was impressed by the number of entries and the passion that people showed to become published writers.

‘I want to say a big thank you to all those who took the trouble to write sample columns and I wish them good luck in the future.’

Simon adds: ‘Our daily columnists are a varied bunch who entertain and inform by offering their opinions each week.

‘I feel confident that Lesley will be an excellent addition to the mix.’

Lesley says: ‘I’m looking forward to sharing my views and opinions with you on a variety of things that I see, hear and experience day to day.’

n Don’t miss Lesley’s first column in The News on Monday