Scott’s words are hugely encouraging for the city

Here at The News we feel very positive about Portsmouth and its future, but it’s always good to get the view of somebody new to the area.

With no involvement in the past of the city, they bring a fresh, unbiased perspective and their comments can be enlightening.

So it is hugely encouraging to hear what the New Theatre Royal’s new chief executive Scott Ramsay has to say about what will be his home from March onwards.

In an interview on pages 8 and 9, he enthuses: ‘What’s really powerful in Portsmouth, from an external perspective, is that it’s refreshing that there’s a really strong vision from the city about the city and about growth, and I see Portsmouth as an international city.’

If Scott gets that strong impression, then as a city we must be doing something right. He has picked up on the fact that Portsmouth does have a strong vision of where it wants to be and how to get there.

And he is also right that we regard ourselves as an international city, both in terms of doing business and in attracting visitors from around the world.

Of course, we have long had a link with the Continent via the ferryport. But now our international aspirations stretch much farther than simply being the gateway to Europe.

Another point Scott picks up on that we heartily agree with is the importance of creativity.

He explains: ‘For me creativity is at the heart of everything, whether in science or business or the arts. It’s about pushing creativity in all walks of life and I get that from the city – and that’s not the case all over the UK.’

We wish Scott all the best with his new role and look forward to the NTR playing a full part in shaping Portsmouth’s exciting future.