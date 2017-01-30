STEVE POWER: Don’t be ‘Blobby-fied’ by a bath bomb!

Catch Steve Power on the drive home, Monday to Friday 16:00-20:00 on Wave 105

I don’t know about you but all of my social media feeds were filled over the Christmas break with people taking pictures of their Christmas-themed bath bombs.

Let this be a warning to you, don’t use a bath bomb as soap otherwise you’ll end up looking like Mr. Blobby!

o Has anyone else noticed that all homemade recipes seem to include onions in them?

Now I don’t have a problem with this, but what I struggle with is how badly my eyes water and sting when I chop them up.

I took to Google to help me with this and I came across an ingenious idea…wearing goggles! Amazon even sells specific onion goggles, I don’t know how I’ve missed out on this craze.

Take my word for it, it looks life changing.

o Garden centres baffle me.

I went to one the other weekend and was amazed at the sort of stuff you can buy there that isn’t for the garden.

For instance, the one I went to was selling fridge magnets, kitchen posters, calendars and sherbet lemons. Why?

It’s like going to a sports shop and finding they sell hi-fi equipment!

It just doesn’t make sense to me.

I’ve been wondering how many times it’s acceptable to refill your mug with tea or coffee without rinsing it.

Does it have to have that kind of brown residue on the inside before you clean it, or can you just assume that the boiling water you pour in for you next cup will remove that scum?

Do you reckon there is a Guinness World Record for the most cups of tea or coffee in a mug before it’s washed?

Because I’m lazy enough to beat it I reckon…