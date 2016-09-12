STEVE POWER: Hooray! It’s ‘Simpsons Weather’ again...

I was on the phone with my mate the other day and he gave me a slightly different weather description to what you’d normally hear on the news. He said: ‘It’s a Simpsons sky today.’ Just like the sky they show right at the start of an episode of The Simpsons.

What he meant was there was blue sky with a few white fluffy clouds.

I thought, what a brilliant way to describe the weather because I knew exactly what he meant.

So I was just wondering, do you have any different ways of describing what the weather might be like?

n I noticed while travelling on a train the other day that in most carriages there is a hammer on the wall inside a glass case with a sign saying ‘In an emergency, use hammer to break window.’

The puzzling thing is that this hammer is behind glass.

So what I would like to know is where is the smaller hammer kept, that you need to break the glass to access the bigger hammer?

n With the internet today, it’s really easy to check what songs the band you’re going to see will be playing.

Now I always thought this was a bad thing because it took all the spontaneity out of going to see a live act, but my mate thinks it’s brilliant.

He’s realised that if you know what songs a band’s going to be playing, you can fit in your drinking and going to the loo around them.

So in the past if you’ve needed to go to the loo but have hung on at a gig in case you miss the band playing one of your favourite songs, now you can check the order and then nip to the loo. You could even maybe go to the bar again during one of their lesser-known songs, or songs you’re not keen on.

He’s converted me completely. I think checking the setlist is a brilliant idea now.