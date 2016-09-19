STEVE POWER: Shock as Bake Off tent quits as well

Catch Steve Power At Breakfast, Monday to Friday 05.30-09.00 on Wave 105

After much consideration, the large, freestanding fabric and wood construction says it wants to remain at the BBC where it is taken to Glastonbury for free every year to house the BBC staff who attend the festival.

More on this as I get it…

n Just wondering, has anyone done any research into whether our food balancing and carrying skills have improved since the carrier bag charge was introduced? I reckon I’m brilliant at carrying several items from the supermarket to my car now, whereas I used to be absolute rubbish and used a free carrier bag.

It doesn’t matter what size or shape they are. I find a way to do it. I realised that a charge on carriers would be good for the environment, but I never realised how much it would improve my food transportation skills!

n It’s been calculated that limiting the time that we spend sitting to just three hours a day could add an extra two years to our life expectancy. To combat this have you ever tried to do certain activities standing, that you would usually do sitting down? Here are some of the problems I’ve found:

Watching TV standing up – Unless your TV is mounted high up enough on the wall then you’re always looking down at the screen which will give you a painful neck. Also if you’re stood up it’s harder to get the remote to work when you point it at the TV.

Eating standing up – This is ok for sandwiches, but really tricky for other foods like spaghetti where you need to use two hands – and it’s far too dangerous if you’re having something liquid like soup. Too many people will bump into you and it’ll cause a right mess.

Giving yourself a pedicure standing up – Unless you’re an expert at yoga, don’t bother!