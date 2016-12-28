STEVE POWER: We are now suffering ‘Chrimbo Limbo’

Catch Steve Power At Breakfast, Monday to Friday 05.30-09.00 on Wave 105

After the thrill of opening presents, chocolate boxes and bottles, the 2016 hangover has taken a firm hold, leaving many of us feeling slightly deflated and rudderless.

The lucky ones have embraced this awkward period by taking up residence on the sofa and building up our energy (and livers) for one last hurrah to welcome in 2017!

While the not so lucky ones will be wallowing at work or dragged around the shops to watch their partners root through the sad dregs of the sales, which started way before Christmas Eve.

Is there an official name for this fallow period between Christmas and New Year?

I reckon that we should adopt the Norwegians word for it ‘Romjul’.

But a google search throws up even more options… the Witching Week, Food Week, Chrimbo Limbo and Twixmas.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the last one has been invented as a clever marketing ploy by the chocolate biscuit brand.

Actually, it is the word most used by travel holiday companies encouraging us that the only way to escape this sorry season is to buy a ‘Twixmas break.’

Christmas holidays, New Year holidays and now Twixmas holidays, there’s plenty of options out there to distract us from this winter lull.

But I think I’ll be getting back to surveying my Christmas loot and trying to decide what presents to return, keep and re-gift.