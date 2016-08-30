STEVE POWER: We blokes need a special wardrobe

Given how many blokes just chuck their clothes on the floor at the end of the day, why has no-one designed a wardrobe that is inset slightly into the bedroom floor and has doors that look like floorboards?

We could just pull the doors open when we go into our bedroom, chuck our clothes in, shut the doors and the room would look nice and neat again. Come on furniture designers, that’s a winner of an idea.

n Reports say that edible cling film made from milk protein could be available within three years. Is it just me or did anyone else think it was edible already given how much we’ve eaten while trying to get it off the roll with our teeth?

Today is a very special day in the calendar. Today is the day that people who haven’t gone on their summer holiday yet can start looking just that little bit smug about it because the majority of people have come home from theirs now. In another two days’ time, they’ll be insufferable, so find out who they are and stay well clear!

n I saw this perfume the other day called ′Jasmin Noir′ and on the box it had the most bizarre slogan. It said ‘Jasmin Noir – the essence of a jeweller.’ Now call me silly, but why would anyone want to smell like a jeweller?

n I’m just wondering if baby and toddler shoes are literally a quarter of the size of adult shoes, why are they not a quarter of the price? Also, if you are going to charge less for shoes that are smaller, why don’t size eight adult shoes cost slightly less than size nine? Is it because if we priced shoes this way all circus clowns would be bankrupt?

