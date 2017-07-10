TAMARA SIDDIQUI: Memory of Bradley Lowery will remain with us all

Living in a world where waking up to bad news every day is inevitable, there’s honestly not much that can shake me any more.

So many horrible things seem to happen each day that many people, me included, have become desensitised to bad news.

As bad as that sounds – it’s true – the same goes for many people I know, and it’ll be the case for many of you, too.

But one thing I haven’t been able to shake, or get out of my head, is the death of Bradley Lowery on Friday.

As I’m sure many of you will know, he was a six-year-old with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, who won the hearts of the nation with his cheeky-chappy attitude and beaming smile.

His battle with cancer began when he was 18-months-old and was followed by the whole of the UK after his parents took to social media to try to raise funds for some of his treatment.

Despite going into remission last June, the adorable football-mad lad’s parents were told the cancer had returned and was continuing to grow.

My heart has truly been breaking watching the videos of Bradley and footballer best pal Jermain Defoe hugging and beaming with joy despite being so ill, meeting his favourite footballers and genuinely just being the sweetest little boy ever.

I think with things you know are coming, you have time to reflect on why they’re happening - and for this there is no answer, except that life can be cruel.

I know he wasn’t the only child suffering who has died or will die, but I cannot stop thinking about him, his family, and how awful it is that he had to be taken away.

The rest of the funds raised for the Bradley Lowery Foundation will now be used to help children with neuroblastoma and my thoughts are with any parents dealing with the same situation.

Rest in peace Bradley.