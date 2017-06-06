TAMARA SIDDIQUI: One Love didn’t just help Manchester, it helped us too

A star-studded charity concert might not solve the world’s problems, but the One Love Manchester tribute certainly did something pretty special.

They say music is powerful, a healer even, something many of us know to be true – and to watch a city unite and relate to powerful lyrics, even in front of a TV, was just what I and millions of others needed to see. It didn’t just help the people of Manchester, it helped us too.

For those who don’t know, Ariana Grande, 23, returned to Manchester last week to visit victims of the terror attack that struck her concert there on May 22. She also met the families of those who died.

The American singer left the UK straight after the attack, something for which she was criticised by Piers Morgan, but vowed shortly after to return.

What we saw on Sunday night was part of that return, in which Ariana arranged for top performers from the UK and the US to join her at a benefit concert – with all proceeds going towards the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

The total collected has topped a whopping £10m, and Ariana also reportedly offered to pay for the funerals of those who died.

I know there’ll be people reading this, thinking ‘a concert won’t stop terrorism’ – I already do know that – nobody who enjoyed it thinks it will, but after the appalling attacks in London on Saturday as well, it was so needed.

The energy was absolutely incredible and not only a treat for a city which lost so much, but a way to lift the spirits for those who weren’t there, who have been left feeling totally disheartened about the ways of the world.

It was made all the more meaningful with fitting songs like Where is the Love? by the Black Eyed Peas, words of wisdom from prominent figures like the late Muhammad Ali, and an emotional Ariana.

Top efforts from her, and all those who donated.

•Tamara, 24, is a journalist at The News. Read her views on life in an ever-changing world every week.