There’s no doubt that this will be a different cup

And breathe. Sir Ben Ainslie’s confirmation that Land Rover BAR is not going anywhere is not a total surprise but will still be met by big relief in Portsmouth.

There is no doubt that we are entering a new era – or perhaps reverting to a previous era – of the America’s Cup as vessels switch to monohulls but hearing that the Portsmouth team are up for the challenge can only be seen as good news.

During his talk to the pupils of Ark Charter Academy, Sir Ben talked about seeing challenges as ‘ticking boxes’ and that as a sportsman you learn that you cannot rest until that box is ticked.

While the presence of Sir Ben and his team has brought two fantastic regattas to the city, the lure of the prized trophy still eludes him and with Team New Zealand switching things up, his next challenge may prove one of his toughest.

He has pushed forward the notion that there is no reason why the World Series should not return to the city and with rumours flying about that Cardiff and Plymouth have been looking to get in on the action, this is news to be welcomed.

A revised date of 2020 means a longer wait for sailing fans, who had hoped to see Sir Ben and co on Southsea seafront next summer and with the new rules, it is no question that the next tournament will be a different visceral experience.

Changes will need to be made and it could be possible that the vessels will be further out in the Solent, however, given the popularity of the last two regattas, a longer wait and new vessels will only increase the anticipation ahead of its return. More details on the vessels will follow in the coming months and so for BAR, it is a case of turning to the drawing board before the next chapter truly begins.