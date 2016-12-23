Who would have thought Trump would get elected?

I can’t quite believe it’s nearly 2017. Where did this year go?

And what a year it’s been. We’ve had some highs – personally I’ve now got another niece and we’ve moved into a wonderful new home in Clanfield – but amongst all this, the world seems to have gone a bit mad.

There’ve been countless terror attacks, not least the news this week of another attack, this time in Berlin by a truck driver who killed innocent people enjoying a Christmas market in Berlin.

There was Brexit and the jury is still out on whether this will be a good or bad thing. Either way it certainly shocked this country to its core.

Even pro-Brexit voters didn’t quite believe the news when it came in that we had voted to get out of the EU, so there was all that instability in the summer.

Then came the biggest shock of all – Trump to be voted in as the next President of the United States.

Had we been able to turn back the clock to this time last year, I bet not a single person could have genuinely predicted this as being the outcome.

I mean, seriously, who would have genuinely thought that the reality TV star who’s the US version of Sir Alan Sugar on The Apprentice would replace President Obama?

I don’t think you could have made it up if you tried.Yes, it really has been a strange year.

As we approach Christmas Day and then the lead-up to New Year’s Day, perhaps you too will have time to reflect on what your year has been like.

For some it has meant many changes, but who said change was necessarily a negative?

Whatever happened to you in 2016, I hope you and your loved ones get together on Christmas Day.

You’ll swap presents and probably eat too much food and drink too much wine, but remember that the most important thing is that you’re together.

I’d like to end this column by wishing all my dear readers a very merry Christmas.

Many thanks for continuing to read me waffling on about the highs and lows of my life.

Your continued support means the world to me.

MOVIE ENDED UP SURPRISING ME IN ALL THE RIGHT WAYS

I highly recommend that you go and see Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie Passengers.

I admit I wasn’t totally sold after watching the trailer, but I promise you won’t be disappointed.

I’m not really into sci-fi movies and I wasn’t overly excited about going to see this film.

But if there was ever a movie that surprised in all the right ways, it was this one.

Instead of it being a movie about them being stranded in space, it was a unique twist on a love story.

Despite only having three characters in it for almost all the movie, it had me gripped from the outset.

If you want to know more about this movie, check out my review on my You Tube channel Queen of the Screen.

IT’S ONLY ONCE A YEAR, SO JUST ENJOY THE OVER-INDULGENCE

Christmas is supposed to be about over-indulgence.

It’s just part of the festivities and I lap it up. It’s the only time of the year where all reason goes out of the window and I eat and drink my weight in mince pies and prosecco.

It’s more than likely the reason why I suspect I’ll put on at least four to five pounds over the holidays.

But I didn’t factor in that I’ve been off all this week too and am already in holiday mode.

I’ve had countless lunches and meals out, nibbles from the cupboard and there’s too much booze in the fridge.

Apparently the average person eats around 3,000 calories more than they should on Christmas Day.

But hey, it’s only once a year, so enjoy!