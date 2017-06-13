ZELLA COMPTON: I was inspired by the female superhero of my childhood

I’ve been looking forward to seeing the new Wonder Woman movie for a very long time.

I was a huge fan when I was a child. I can’t remember another female superhero, so imagine the joy that girls felt seeing someone who was like them on screen – as in, female – doing what she wanted, fighting for what she wanted, and getting on with life?

So what if she dressed in a bikini and felt the need to fight with her hair swinging around her shoulders? At least there was a woman, doing something that involved more than twirling.

In the back of my mind I also have Charlie’s Angels, but they didn’t count as they were controlled by and, let’s face it judging by the title, were the property of Charlie. Although Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) worked for a man, the show was hers.

What was great was that Wonder Woman defied the notions of the 1970s. Where women were shown as sluts or prudes (think about Benny Hill), she was neither. I was dreading what costume choices might have been made for the movie and how that would play out, but luckily for my sanity she was dressed in armour which would protect her heart, rather than armour which might excite a male opponent into something other than fighting.

This latest reboot – which is fab – ponders the nature of humankind and war. And it was nearly war time in the cinema as two teenage boys sat behind us and chatted through the film.

A sign came up at the start of the film, which mentioned seeking out a member of staff if there was a problem. That’s a tough one to judge, especially when no-one else is standing up to complain.

So I took matters into my own hands and asked the boys to be quiet. Which they were, for a bit. I ended up speaking directly to them five or six times.

Is this a reflection of a lack of manners? Or is it a deeper reflection of feeling uncomfortable at a woman being shown in a position where she’s not reliant on men, is comfortable with her body in a non-sexual way and is actually treated as a human being?

If it’s the latter, it’s worrying that we’re still failing as a society to show women in movies as normal human beings.

TALK OF MASS MOONINGS AT MR TRUMP HAS MADE ME GIGGLE

I was delighted to read that Donald Trump is postponing his visit to the UK until he feels more welcomed by the general public.

Whether this is true or not I don’t know, but I read the article shortly after reading that there was a movement to greet his arrival with a mass of bottoms.

I understand the plan was to line the streets and moon at the man.

This made me giggle so much.

Imagine, the world could control where Trump goes if everyone got together and organised mass bottom protests.

Maybe he’d be too scared to go anywhere for fear of being made to look like an, erm, a**e.

Which, after his reaction to the Paris climate agreement, he undoubtedly is in my eyes.

A FEEL FOR WHAT LIFE JUST AFTER THE WAR MUST HAVE BEEN LIKE

It was the lovely annual Southwick D-Day commemorations last weekend.

The village is bedecked with bunting and people dress up 1940s-style to commemorate the important role that Southwick had to play in the invasion.

It’s such a beautiful village, quintessentially English and beautifully kept.

And with all the military vehicles and re-enactors present, you can really get a feel for what life after the war may have been like on a wonderfully sunny day.

As always, my daughters went on the giant Victorian swings where you sit two to a boat and pull on ropes.

I tried it, but within three pulls nearly had a reappearance of my breakfast. Apart from that, our time there went with a swing.