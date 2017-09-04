Opposition grows over plan for more homes

DEVELOPERS face growing opposition over plans for new homes.

Councillors are opposed to more planning proposals after letters were sent round Hill Head and Stubbington from Bargate Homes inviting locals to a public exhibition regarding a proposed development of up to 180 houses on land west of Old Street.

Ward councillor, Kay Mandry said: ‘I shall be backing residents who oppose.

‘We are seeking to protect as much of the open space as possible.’

The land neighbours Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve which is a well-known bird watching area and home to a variety of wildlife and plants.

Cllr Mandry added: ‘This land is designated countryside and I am hoping it won’t go ahead as it is so near to the Titchfield Haven National Nature Reserve.’

She added: ‘In my feeling they won’t get the planning permission and if they do I will certainly object.’

The letter sent to residents stated: ‘The purpose of the exhibition is to provide you, as a local resident, the opportunity to comment on and influence our proposals for the site.

‘Our draft proposals will be displayed and members of the project team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.’

A request for an environmental impact assessment was submitted to the council.

Councillor Carolyn Heneghan is also against the plans.

She said: ‘Open space in the Stubbington area is at a premium and it could start a trend on the west side of Old Street if planning permission is obtained by one builder.’

Cllr Heneghan also touched on the issue of healthcare which is a topic many residents are concerned about throughout the borough of Fareham as a whole.

She said: ‘There are seven part time doctors and only one full time doctor at the surgery which is not enough for the residents already in Stubbington.

‘They certainly could not be expected to care for more.’

Cllr Heneghan added: ‘ I am getting lots of complaints from people who can not get appointments because it is so busy.

‘We are at saturation point.’

It comes after the planning application appeal at Cranleigh Road was granted and several other planning applications including Seafield Road and Brook Lane have begun to submit outline applications.

Cllr Heneghan explained people in the Fareham area are concerned about the current developments in the borough.

She said: ‘If anything we need more houses for first time buyers and not four and five bedroom properties.’

Cllr Heneghan is also concerned about the target audience buying the houses in the new developments.

She said: ‘By law there is no ring fencing so there is no guarantee that the houses would be for local people.

‘London is commutable from Fareham by rail and by road so the price of houses is attractive to anyone now wishing to move out of an expensive capital.

‘London residents are really desparate to get out because of the rising property prices.

The public consultation event from Bargate Homes for land west of Old Street, will be held on Thursday September 14 at Holy Rood Church in Gosport between 4pm and 7pm.