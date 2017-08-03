Organisers of Gosport festival partner with Wickham festival to get advice

A NEW festival has partnered up with another organiser to get advice on running a successful event.

The people behind Hapi Festival, being held in Gosport next month, will sponsor the second stage at Wickham Festival this weekend.

It comes after Wickham organiser Peter Chegwyn gave advice to Jeremy Gaskin and his Hapi Festival team.

Jeremy said: ‘We got involved at Wickham because the organiser Peter is from Gosport. He has been my mentor through the process of organising the Hapi Festival.

‘He wanted to help promote a local festival that was just finding its feet and it proves that festivals can work together and support each other.’

As sponsors of the second stage, the team from Hapi Festival will have banners on the stage and will be handing out flyers with details of their event at Walpole Park, in Gosport.

It is between September 8 and 10 with acts the Jam, The Animals and Friends and Mike Pender’s Searchers.

Tickets are £10 and available from hapifestival.co.uk.