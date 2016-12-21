Outstanding sea cadets invited to parliament

DOZENS of sea cadets and instructors were given the opportunity to visit 10 Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament.

The visit, arranged by Fareham Conservative MP Suella Fernandes, included a special tour of the Houses of Parliament inlcuding both the House of Lords and House of Commons, and other areas of the historic building usually closed to the public.

The Warsash Sea Cadets and Unit Commander Adam Travell were delighted to have been invited.

Cadet Andrew Lane, 13, said: ‘It was pretty cool, especially standing in the very chamber where you see the prime minister and the MPs on the telly.’

The cadets and instructors met Ms Fernandes for a chat about their work in the community and their recent achievements.

It has been a memorable year for the Warsash Sea Cadets who won the prestigious Canada Trophy.

The accolade is awarded each year to the unit which is considered to have attained the highest standard of all-round efficiency in the previous year

The visit to Westminster finished with a trip over to the home of prime minister Theresa May, where the cadets were photographed outside the famous entrance to Number 10.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘The Warsash Sea Cadets make a huge contribution to our community.

‘They are a shining example of what young people can contribute, so it was a real pleasure to arrange a visit to parliament and Number 10.

‘They have achieved so much in the past year, being awarded the Canada Trophy and named best sea cadet unit in the country – they should be very proud of themselves.’

Cmdr Travell said: ‘This has been a great ending to an amazing year for the Warsash unit and a real treat for everyone who could come along.’

