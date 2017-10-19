Oxjam festival in Portsmouth set to be a big hit

ONE of the biggest grassroots musical festivals in the UK returns to the city’s shores tomorrow.

Oxjam, a one-day musical extravaganza will see dozens of fans head to the Coastguard Studios on Clarence Road and at Acapulco in Albert Road, Southsea.

Fans will be treated to a total of 14 bands over the course of the action-packed day.

The annual festival takes place across the UK, raising money for worldwide charity Oxfam. A total of 41 gigs in aid of the charity will take place nationwide on the day.

One of those performing is singer-songwriter Megan Linford, who has previously entertained the masses at the festival over the years.

She said: ‘I am really looking forward to it. Oxjam usually has such a good vibe to it and the crowds in the past have been fantastic.

‘It has always been really busy in the past and with my style of music, I feel I am more suited to the festival as my music is more intimate.

‘I like to take people through a journey with my music, allowing people to really sit back and listen and Oxjam allows you to do that. I can’t wait to perform.’

The festivities will be kickstarted by The Zoinks at Coastguard Studio from 2pm with Southside Bay closing the stage at 6.10pm.

Music at Acapulco will get underway from 4pm with Lucid Rising then closing festivities at 10.15pm.

A DJ will then entertain guests until late.

Previous locations for the festival over the years have seen music fans head to Castle Fields in Southsea and Victoria Park.

Tens of thousands of people have attended Oxjam gigs in Portsmouth in the past decade, with the expectation that this year’s event will top that figure on what promises to be a truly action-packed day.

This year’s event is strictly 18+ and tickets for entry to both locations at the festival cost £7, or £4 per venue on the door.

To buy tickets and to obtain any more information on the festival, head to facebook.co.uk/oxjamfestivalportsmouth.