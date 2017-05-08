Pair aim to visit all UK railway stations including Portsmouth

TWO people are travelling around the UK hoping to visit all of the national railway stations.

Geoff Marshall and Vicki Pipe will visit Portsmouth as part of their journey to go to the 2,563 stations in Britain.

They are filming their project – All the Stations – and are looking to capture the status of railway stations in what they call a ‘critical moment in rail history’.

The pair, who set off earlier this year, will reach Portsmouth around May 12 and 13.

They are sharing their moments on social media. To follow their journey visit twitter.com/allthestations.