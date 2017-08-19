Party will celebrate Gosport guide group’s centenary

Have your say

A GUIDES group is celebrating its centenary year with a party.

The 1st Alverstoke Guides, in Gosport, will be having the event along with a number of others to make their 100th anniversary.

The 24 members have been finding out about what their unit was like in 1917 when it first began.

They have had help from Marie Hayward, the county archivist for Guiding and one of the group’s past leaders.

Diane Williams, the current leader, said: ‘We would love to ask anyone who has a connection to our Guide unit to a party to help us celebrate our special day.

‘I am really proud to have been part of this amazing unit that has been going strong for 100 years.’

The centenary party will be held at Brodrick Hall, in Clayhall Road, on September 16 between 2pm and 4pm.

The girls have been preparing entertainment such as camp- fire singing and helping send out invitations.

For more information on the event email gg.gosport@ gmail.com.