Pay fines and report issues with Portsmouth City Council app

AN UPGRADED app will give people an easier way to report issues to the council and pay fines.

Portsmouth City Council’s free My Portsmouth app has been upgraded to offer more to residents.

As well as being able to report a variety of problems from dumped rubbish to dangerous paving, users can also use the app to pay a parking/bus lane fine thanks to the latest update.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of the council, said: ‘We’re constantly looking for new ways to improve and enhance our offer to the public, allowing them to interact with us using the latest technology and in an easy and efficient way.

‘Our plan has always been to update the My Portsmouth app with new functionality as and when possible, and this new feature adds yet another easy way to make council services more accessible.’

To download the app for free, visit the Apple or Android store on a mobile device and search for My Portsmouth.

For more information visit portsmouth.gov.uk.