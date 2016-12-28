Pensioner killed while directing traffic at Hampshire crash scene

A 71-year-old man was killed while reportedly directing traffic around a Hampshire accident scene.

The man is believed to have stopped to help when a vehicle crashed - but died at the scene when he was involved in an accident with another car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the A35 near Bashley in the New Forest last night.

Hampshire Constabulary said the victim was believed to be directing traffic at the time.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Stephen Antrobus at Totton Police Station on 101, quoting Operation Diversity, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.