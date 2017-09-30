People in Portsmouth enjoy cake and coffee for Macmillan event

Have your say

SCHOOLS, community groups and other organisations did their very best baking to raise cash for charity.

People from across Portsmouth signed up for the Macmillan Coffee Morning selling hundreds of cakes and other treats.

From left, Kim Smith, Sharon Barker and Arty Shaw at Hornet Sailing Club raised over �500 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Priory School in Southsea, was taking part for a second time.

Organisers Lorrie Hart and Victoria Farrar said they were keen to sign up after last year’s success.

Students baked and bought goodies which they sold during the day with donations also made by Fratton Tesco, Sainsbury’s in Commercial Road and Co-op in Fawcett Road.

Lorrie said: ‘Last year we raised £1,600 and we’re hoping to do the same again. We have past students like Natalie Daniells and Tom Prince who have passed away from cancer.

‘It’s something the students can connect with and it’s such a great cause.’

Coach firm Lucketts sold donuts, cupcakes, cookies, bakewell tarts and muffins at 1000 Lakeside in Cosham.

Marketing assistant Sally Barnard said: ‘We like to help charities and wanted to join in.’

Cosham Community Centre also signed up. Debby Duell has run events for Macmillan for the past six years. She said: ‘We had a good time eating cake, drinking coffee and raising money.’

St Mary’s Treatment Centre, in Milton, had M-shaped Victoria sponge, lemon drizzle cake and a chocolate marble cake.

Lynn Creese, the facilities co-ordinator, said: ‘We raised over £300 last year and hopefully we will beat that this year.’

St Cuthbert’s Church, in Copnor, has a raffle with their event. One couple who attended said it was a cause close to their hearts.

Additional reporting by Tom Warburton-Smith, Murray Jacobsen and Joe Stack.