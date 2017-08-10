People urged to take on walk

Have your say

PEOPLE are being invited to take part in a walk to raise money for Cancer Research.

The #WalkOverCancer event is being hosted by Slimming World groups and is aiming to increase people’s activity levels.

Organiser Gabby Froggatt said: ‘We are encouraging members to take small steps towards building their activity levels for health and towards long term weight maintenance.

‘While we’re doing it, we are also raising money for Cancer Research.’

The event will also mark the end of the course, with a final joint walk with members and consultants from across Portsmouth, Cosham and Waterlooville along the seafront.

Gabby added: ‘We are asking members to set their own daily step goal, so some are 100 and others are anything up to 30,000.’

There will be a party after the walk with a raffle, variety of food and a live soul band to entertain.

It will be held at Southsea Caravan Park, on Saturday September 2 and begins at 4pm with the party beginning at 5pm and live music from 6pm until 9pm.

Gabby added: ‘We’ve currently sold over 300 tickets for the party but many more are coming for the walk so it should be a good turnout.’

To buy tickets for the event, contact Gabby on 07833 297116.