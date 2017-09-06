A chance to go Walking in the Air at the Guildhall

AN ORCHESTRA is looking for three young soloists to sing

Walking in the Air at a Christmas show.

Applications are open for boys and girls aged nine to 13 to perform the song, from the animated film The Snowman, with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at Portsmouth Guildhall on December 22. The opportunity is part of BSO Participate’s Rising Talent programme which provides a pathway for emerging talent in classical music.

The closing date for auditions is Tuesday September 12 at midday after which successful applicants will be invited to auditions on Saturday, September 23 in Dorset.

To apply visit bsolive.com/the-snowman-auditions/