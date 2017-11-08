A chance to have your say about new proposals

Have your say

BUSINESS owners and residents have been invited to attend a public meeting about local development plans.

The North Whiteley development forum is made up elected representatives from local councils including Fareham Borough Council and Whiteley Parish Council with a purpose to help get the community involved in plans for new housing developments.

Leader of Winchester City Council Councillor Caroline Horrill said: ‘We encourage local involvement in these public meetings and hope as many people will attend as possible so that our discussions are fruitful.

‘We have some exciting plans for the North Whiteley area’

The meeting will update the public on various issues such as the highway construction works including between junction 9 of the M27 and Whiteley Way and planned provision for schools and community facilities.

The meeting will take place on Monday November 13 from 6.30pm at the Solent Hotel.