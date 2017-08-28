A chance to scout out the competition from the west

Have your say

The competition from West Sussex has arrived.

Michelle Skinner from Michelle’s Hair & Beauty Salon is ready to see what businesses in Portsmouth have to offer.

She said: ‘I love meeting other beauticians and hairdressers.

‘Everyone has their own style and way of doing our job and it’s always great to learn from others about new treatments and techniques.’

The salon, which just celebrated its fifth birthday, has entered Hair Salon of the Year and Beauty Salon of the Year.

Michelle said: ‘I’m so proud of what the girls and I have achieved over the years.

‘I feel entering these awards is my way of thanking all my staff and all our clients for working so hard over the past five years.’

Michelle’s salon is open six days a week and offers a variety of hair, beauty and nail treatments for men, women and children.

She said: ‘We have a good reputation for the treatments we carry out.

‘We constantly strive to better ourselves and do regular top up courses to keep up with the trends this industry has to offer.’

Michelle studied her trade at Chichester College and has been in the industry for 13 years. She said: ‘I worked in a salon in Chichester before setting up my own business as a mobile beauty therapist for eight years.

‘During that time I trained to become a hairdresser.’

The 31-year-old is no stranger to competition.

Michelle explained: ‘We won the silver award in small business of the year with the Selsey business partnership and then went on to win small business of the year with the JP South and the Chichester Observer.’

Michelle added: ‘The industry is booming and I believe anyone who has entered is worthy of winning.

‘The awards are a great way of showcasing exactly what we offer and to be recognised within the industry between larger salons or chains.

‘With my passion and hard work, I do believe we have what it takes to win.’