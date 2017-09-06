A chance to win a VIP grooming experience

A SALON is offering one lucky man the opportunity to brush up his look with a makeover and VIP experience worth £3,000.

Supercuts in Gosport has teamed up with ghd and is asking people to nominate a man who has some ‘groom’ for improvement when it comes to appearance.

Alev Goksal, regional business manager at Supercuts Gosport said: ‘If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days, we want to hear from you.

‘It would be great to see a man from Gosport bagging the VIP prize.’

The winner and their nominee will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at ghd’s exclusive studio. They’ll also receive a ghd goody bag, an overnight stay in the city, and £500 to splash on a stylish wardrobe to complete their new look.

Gosport locals can nominate their loved one for the Groom for Improvement competition by visiting supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement by September 13 and explaining in 100 words or less why he’s in need of some TLC.