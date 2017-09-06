A chance to win a VIP grooming experience

A SALON is offering one lucky man the opportunity to brush up his look with a makeover and VIP experience worth £3,000.
Supercuts in Gosport has teamed up with ghd and is asking people to nominate a man who has some ‘groom’ for improvement when it comes to appearance.
Alev Goksal, regional business manager at Supercuts Gosport said: ‘If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days, we want to hear from you.
‘It would be great to see a man from Gosport bagging the VIP prize.’
The winner and their nominee will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at ghd’s exclusive studio. They’ll also receive a ghd goody bag, an overnight stay in the city, and £500 to splash on a stylish wardrobe to complete their new look.
Gosport locals can nominate their loved one for the Groom for Improvement competition by visiting supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement by September 13 and explaining in 100 words or less why he’s in need of some TLC.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.