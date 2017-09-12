A fitting send-off for boxing legend ‘gentleman Jack’

Have your say

THE family and friends of boxing legend Jack Bishop gathered to say a final goodbye.

He was remembered as a ‘kind and thoughtful gentleman’ in a ceremony at Portchester Crematorium.

The father-of-four died peacefully at his home in Fareham last month, aged 94.

Speaking before the service, Jack’s grandson Jack Trigwell said: ‘I used to go to his boxing gym and he got me ready to go in the amateurs.’

The local boxing community joined Jack’s loved ones as he arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

Jack served in the First Regiment of the SAS during the Second World War and was also a paratrooper.

Jack's daughter Wendy Gambie

His grandson added: ‘We used to sit and he would tell me about his old army days.’

He described his grandad as ‘the best’.

Mr Bishop was known across the city by amateur boxers and sporting fans as ‘Mr Boxing’.

Friend Donna Hotson said: ‘I just remember him as a great trainer and he taught me how to right hook.’

Tributes at the funeral of Jack Bishop

Jack promoted boxers across Portsmouth and Southampton and was recognised in the Queen’s birthday honours list in 2014, receiving the British Empire Medal for his role as a boxing coach and promoter, at the age of 91.

Boxers of all ages attended the funeral to pay tribute to the man who guided 10 fighters to titles and made three British champions.

One commented that it showed the ‘respect people of all ages had for Jack’.

Fighters among the crowd included Colin Kenna, Leroy Bent and Jack’s own trainee Billy Bessey as the ceremony closed to Simply the Best by Tina Turner.

Previously Billy, from Leigh Park, said: ‘Jack was such an amazing man, he was so much more than just a trainer.’

Family and friends are in the process of trying to get a boxing gym named after Jack in memory to his career.

The Portsmouth Parachute Regiment Association attended and secretary John Newman read The Collect of the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces in tribute.

He said: ‘We always cover funerals of people from the regiment and we have come to pay our respects to Jack.’

Jack’s daughter Wendy Gambie said: ‘He was a hero and the funeral had a great turnout.’

The wake was held at The Delme Arms pub in Fareham.

Wendy said: ‘At the wake, they rang the bell 10 times which was lovely.’

Jack leaves behind four children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Wendy added: ‘I want to say thank you to everyone for giving him a good send off.’