A summer of serious fun for all ages in Fareham

It was a summer of fun in Fareham as more than 5,000 children and young people enjoyed exciting activities.

Fareham Borough Council put on a whole range of events throughout the town to keep children and their families entertained over the summer holidays.

Activities for 11 to 16-year-olds were bigger and better than they have ever been.

Among the favourites were a total wipe-out course, an inflatable pool party, and a free funfair.

Children under 11 had their own fun events.

Mini play mornings were held at Stubbington Recreation Ground and Fareham Leisure Centre and included soft play, giant inflatables and arts and crafts.

Cllr Trevor Cartwright, the chairman of the Fareham Community Safety Partnership, said: ‘It was an amazing summer for young people who had the chance to take part in some fun and different activities.’

Cllr Sue Bell, the executive member for leisure and community, said: ‘A huge amount of work went into organising these events and I would like to say thank you to all involved, including those who sponsored the events. I hope everyone had a wonderful time.’

National Play Day was attended by more than 600 children and adults.

Youngsters were able to build their own den, toast marshmallows on a camp fire and make a mini beast

Thumbs Up Thursday provided young people with free bungee trampoline sessions, crazy golf, giant inflatables and a petting farm.

For more information about future events in Fareham please visit fareham.gov.uk/whatson.