A year of celebration for scout group’s milestone

A SCOUT group is celebrating 70 years of fun, challenge and adventure this year.

The 54th Portsmouth Scout Group, at Great Salterns, celebrated its anniversary last weekend.

And many are excited for its future.

Jonathan Matthews, 16, of Myrtle Grove, says his love for scouting has gone from strength to strength.

He said: ‘As a young person joining scouting it has really helped me with getting out of the house.

‘It has taught me how to effectively work with many different people and to not back away from trying new things.

‘I have been a part of the 54th for five years and my love for scouting has just grown and it’s an amazing experience for myself and others.’

Jonathan added he was confident the 54th would grow and develop for many more years.

The Baffins group was opened in 1946, initially meeting at Westover Road School.

They moved to George Street School and then on to Langstone School.

Today the group is housed at its own headquarters in Paignton Avenue, Baffins, where hundreds of young people enjoy lively activities each week.

John Penfold, 69, of Pepworth Road, Milton, who is the group scout leader, said it was a privilege to volunteer and make an impact on young peoples’ lives.

He said: ‘Hitting 70 is an achievement to be proud of.

‘Our thanks go to the adult volunteers who have kept it alive for all these years.

‘It is good to see the group having an impact on young people. One of the benefits of this union is seeing people who were once children progress through life.’

The group has camped abroad, taken to the skies in gliders and gone rock climbing, caving and canoeing.

They are now looking forward to an exciting programme in the run-up to Christmas. For more information about how to get involved with Portsmouth Scouts, go to portsmouthscouts.co.uk

