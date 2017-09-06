Alex has chop for charity

AFTER two years with no visit to the hairdressers, Alex Clements-Fox had his barnet chopped for charity.

Alex, a loyal Gosport FC supporter, took a seat in the barber’s chair to raise money for The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook Heath, for which the club collects for each season.

Alex’s dad, the head of media at the club, Jeremy Fox said: ‘I am so proud of him.

‘He has been growing his hair for two years and decided he wanted it cut before starting college and that he wanted to do it for charity.’

Hairdresser Maria Norman gave up her time to style Alex’s new do which took place ahead of Gosport’s FA Cup game with Bridgwater Town.

The sponsored haircut raised £200.

Jeremy added: ‘Every season we usually raise about £1,000 and this will help us reach our goal.’